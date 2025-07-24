Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter Shares Great Season 8 Behind-the-Scenes Looks

The Rookie star Eric Winter posted a great image and video gallery offering behind-the-scenes look at how Season 8 filming is going.

During pre-production and into the start of filming the eighth season, the cast and creative team behind ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie have been going all-in when it comes to keeping social media active for the fans (with the show's social media accounts deserving their flowers, too). For this go-around, Eric Winter (Tim Bradford) is checking in with some great behind-the-scenes looks at how things have been going so far.

"Little walk through my past couple of weeks… It's good to be back at work!" Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a gallery of images and videos from his time back in front of the cameras:

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 starred Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) had joined the cast as Detective Graham and appeared in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

