The Rookie/Feds Crossover Preview: Fillion, Nash-Betts Crossover Dance

When ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds return for 2023, they're going to be very close. In fact, they're so close that they're going to be on the same night – Tuesdays – beginning January 3rd. And the two shows will be even close that night, with a two-episode, two-hour crossover that finds a group of skilled robbers pulling off a heist with deadly implications. A file listing undercover FBI agents has gotten loose, so it's going to take both teams racing against the clock before names get out… and the body count starts to rise. While we're still awaiting a preview for The Rookie S05 E10 "The List," we do have an overview & images for The Rookie: Feds S01E10 "The Silent Prisoner."

But first? A look at Fillion & Nash-Betts doing what can only be described as… The Crossover Dance! (?!?)

ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event: What We Know

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 "The Silent Prisoner": A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone (Nash-Betts) enlists John Nolan (Fillion) to help her remodel Cutty's (Frankie Faison) garage into a living space, and Brendon (Kevin Zegers), ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette (Devika Bhise) discovers she has feelings for someone else. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released for the second part of the two-part crossover event, followed by a look at the official teaser trailer:

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.