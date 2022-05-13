The Rookie: Feds – Niecy Nash-Betts Spinoff Earns ABC Series Order

Well, it didn't take long for ABC to make a decision on the Niecy Nash-Betts-led spinoff from the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. Less than two weeks after the two-part backdoor pilot "Simone" and "Enervo" aired, the network has given a series order for The Rookie: Feds. Joining Nash-Betts' Simone Clark in the cast are Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza. Co-created by original series creator Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, the two will serve as executive producers alongside Nash-Betts, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. The spinoff series is a co-production between Entertainment One and ABC Signature, and it joins Alaska starring Hilary Swank, and Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez on the 2022-2023 broadcast season schedule.

On ABC's The Rookie, John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Fillion stars alongside Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Carsyn Rose as Lila Town, and Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.