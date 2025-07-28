Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil Shares SDCC Look, Perfect Rumor Response

Melissa O'Neil shared the video Nathan Fillion filmed at SDCC and included some great behind-the-scenes looks at filming The Rookie Season 8.

Yesterday, we had a chance to pass along what ABC's The Rookie creator/showrunner Alexi Hawley and series star/EP Nathan Fillion were up to during their visit to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – beyond being serenaded by Zander Hawley, of course. One of the very cool moments (which you can check out below) was when Fillion filmed the fans who attended for a special video he and Hawley were sending to Melissa O'Neil. Well, O'Neil got the video, sharing it and some other SDCC looks in a social media post earlier today. In addition, O'Neil included some other The Rookie-themed looks at how things have been going over the past several days (with our favorite clip being the one where Fillion reads to the SDCC what O'Neil had to say in response to recent rumors she was leaving the show – we don't want to spoil it, but anyone who knows Grey's Anatomy will appreciate it)

Here's O'Neil's Instagram post from earlier today, followed by a look back at Hawley and Fillion from SDCC 2025:

The Rookie/SDCC: Fillion & Hawley Preview Season 8 & More

"I have friends who are good actors in their own right. They're calling me saying, 'Hey, man, my daughter just turned 11, and she and her friends are all crazy about 'The Rookie.' Can I please have a birthday with you?' I love that," Fillion shared about the show's success with multigenerational viewing audiences during his SDCC panel over this past weekend.

"I think that ultimately television, specifically television with lots of episodes with characters that you can really invest in, has become comfort food for people," added Hawley. "There's 1,000 shows on the air, but it does feel like people sort of grab lots of shows that they look forward to watching. They're an escape. I take that very seriously. It doesn't mean that bad things don't happen on our show, that there aren't stakes, that we don't go dark sometimes. People really look to us as an important storm."

After a sizzle reel was screened, spotlighting the trip to Prague in the Season 8 opener, as well as a number of new and returning cast members. "In the first episode, we go to Prague and [John] becomes James Bond in the episode. We have a lot of exciting stories for [the cast] this season," Fillion teased.

Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released from this weekend's SDCC panel:

Here's a look at some highlights from the panel, including that moment Fillion got everyone in attendance for a huge group video for O'Neil and much more:

And here's a look at some highlights from Fillion and Hawley's time in the Variety Studio, including what the chances are of there being a new rookie during the eighth season and more:

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on the success of "The Rookie": "It's not showing signs of stopping." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ho3C4JZrTI — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he's most recognized for his role in "The Rookie": "Everyone watches it." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o1o5dLsvK5 — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion on a potential new rookie this season: "We wouldn't go without a rookie on 'The Rookie'." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/zeps0sbqWP — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion and Alexi Hawley on Oscar's whereabouts in "The Rookie": "The joy of Oscar is you never know where he's going to turn up." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/aZivzEuEju — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Nathan Fillion says he blackmails people to play Mafia on set of "The Rookie." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/Y2bXr9XIHT — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 starred Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) had joined the cast as Detective Graham and appeared in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!