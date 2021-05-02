The Rookie Offers "Brave Heart" BTS Look; Season 1 Episode 12 Preview

Yesterday, we shared a preview for Sunday night's episode of ABC's The Rookie the shows the action shifting from the streets to the hospital after Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) son Henry (Zayne Emory) collapses at dinner- meaning Nolan and his ex-wife Sarah (Emily Deschanel) will need to work together to help him through this latest and deadliest health crisis. With the start of what appears to be one helluva rollercoaster kicking off in only a matter of hours, the fine folks at the network are offering viewers a look behind the scenes at how "Brave Heart" came together in a COVID-safe production environment:

Written by Vincent Angell and Paula Puryear, and directed by Lisa Demaine, "Brave Heart" guest-stars Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Madeleine Coghlan as Abigail, Emily Deschanel as Sarah Nolan, Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Anthony Keyvan as Diego De La Cruz, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Derek Phillips as Mack Daniels, and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins. Here's a look at the promo, overview, and previews for Sunday night's episode of ABC's The Rookie:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 3×12 Promo "Brave Heart" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWIpY_wyItc)

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 12: "Brave Heart" – After rushing his son, Henry, to the hospital following his collapse, Nolan is reunited with his ex-wife, Sarah, and they must come together to help their son. Meanwhile, Detective Lopez discovers "La Fiera" is in the same hospital and wants to find out exactly why. Written by Vincent Angell and Paula Puryear, and directed by Lisa Demaine.

Every minute counts. 😰 Tune in to a brand-new #TheRookie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WefSLSOtXf — The Rookie (@therookie) May 1, 2021

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.