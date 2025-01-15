Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Post Honors Los Angeles, CA Wildfires First Responders

In a post earlier today, ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie honored Los Angeles and the first responders fighting the CA wildfires.

Heading into this past weekend, The Walt Disney Company announced that it was pledging $15 million for immediate relief and recovery efforts stemming from the devastation created by the still ongoing Southern California windstorms and wildfires. Earlier today, ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie took to social media to honor the city that's been "a central character to the show" from the start and the real first responders who continue fighting the good fight.

"Los Angeles is a central character to 'The Rookie,' and we are so grateful for the real-life first responders on the ground fighting the devastating wildfires. We are proud to support their efforts through Disney's $15 million donation for immediate response and rebuilding efforts, which includes support of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, among other organizations," read the statement that was shared on Wednesday afternoon. Here's a look at the statement, followed by a look at what's still to come this season:

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" – Ahead of Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher); a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!