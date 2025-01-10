Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: california, disney, The Walt Disney Company

Disney Commits $15M Towards CA Wildfires Recovery/Relief Efforts

Disney is donating $15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts" from the Southern California wildfires.

As firefighters and other first responders continue fighting the good fight against the deadly and devastating Southern California wildfires, The Walt Disney Company announced on Friday that it is donating $15 million "for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts." The statement noted that a portion of the funds will be dispersed to the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, and other organizations fronting the relief efforts.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," shared Bob Iger, CEO, in a personal statement. "Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need." Here's a look at the full statement released alongside Iger's comments.

"The history of The Walt Disney Company is inextricably linked to the greater Los Angeles region, and the destruction from the devastating fires affecting thousands in our area is truly heartbreaking. Today we are committing $15 million for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts.

We will be supporting vital organizations offering essential services on the ground, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others. Additionally, we've been working around the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, many of whom have been impacted by these fires, and we intend to provide further resources to our Employee Relief Fund to help those facing hardship as a result of this crisis.

Beyond critical relief efforts, we will be working closely with the business community to find ways to support important rebuilding efforts in the region.

We want to express our overwhelming gratitude to the heroic firefighters and first responders from across the area and around the country whose unbelievable courage and professionalism have been a source of tremendous encouragement and pride this week. Likewise, we are grateful for the outstanding local reporters at KABC and elsewhere who have been a vital resource to all.

While the fires continue to rage and the full extent of the damage won't be understood for some time, our hearts are with everyone across Southern California who has been affected by the destructive fires, and we urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidance from local officials. This community's strength is rooted in its people, and we are proud to be a part of it and offer our support."

