The Rookie S07: Deric Augustine, Patrick Keleher Set as New Rookies

Deric Augustine & Patrick Keleher have joined the cast of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie.

When you're Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie and you're heading into your seventh season, you understand how important it is to make sure that the show lives up to its name by actually having rookies to spotlight. With Lisseth Chavez's Celina Juarez having done the time to move beyond the title, Hawley teased back in June that there "might be a new rookie or two showing up at some point." Well, it appears it will be at least two, with Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher set as the newest rookies when the hit series returns during the midseason. Augustine's Miles is "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force." Keleher's rookie Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

