The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force

With Nolan (Nathan Fillion) having suffered the "Consequences" of his season-ending action in last week's third season premiere of ABC and Alex Hawley's The Rookie, the attention turns to the Mid-Wilshire station attempting some serious community service to gain back the trust of the people. Unfortunately, Brandon Routh's Doug Stanton might end up making that a whole lot more difficult. Stanton is an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD whose views prove to be polarizing to those around him. Here's a look at some preview images, episode overview, and promo for what fans can expect from Sunday night's "In Justice":

The Rookie season 3, episode 2 "In Justice": Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station's reputation in the community. Nolan is determined to make a positive impact but Nyla has her doubts. Written by Brynn Malone and Fredrick Kotto, and directed by Michael Goi.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.