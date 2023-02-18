The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 16 "Exposed" Preview Finds Lucy Undercover In the following preview for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E16 "Exposed," Lucy's undercover with Tim as her back-up.

So what would the weekend be without a preview for the next episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie? Thankfully, we don't have to answer that question because we have an overview, promo & sneak preview for S05E16 "Exposed" (hitting this Tuesday, February 21st). But before we get to that, just a quick heads-up that S05E17 is (ominously) titled "The Enemy Within," and is listed for February 28th (though there is no official overview yet). Shifting our focus back to this Tuesday, the team faces a nasty combination of a militia group named the Army of Freedom, a mobile drug lab that's become a ticking time bomb, and a potential Ebola exposure. Oh, and did we mention that it's Valentine's Day? So what better way for Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) to spend the day than by getting intel on a dangerous group of whackjob, with Lucy showing why she's uber-badass when she's undercover – which is exactly what they end up doing.

The Rookie Season 15 Episode 16 "Exposed" Overview & Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 "Exposed": The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Thorson (Tru Valentino), Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) search for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola and detain them for quarantine.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Alexi Hawley is a writer and executive producer. Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.