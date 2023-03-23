The Rookie Season 5 Finale Date Set; S05E19 Promo & Overview Released Here's a preview for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E19 "A Hole in the World," as well as the date of the season finale.

A serial kidnapping case hits close to home for Celina (Lisseth Chavez), while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) are forced to confront the impact that their rough work hours are having on their relationship. That's how things are looking heading into next week's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. But before we get to the overview & promo for S05E19 "A Hole in the World," a quick heads-up to make Tuesday, May 2nd, down on your calendars because that's the date of the third season finale (confirmed by the network earlier today), as well as the season finale of the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 "A Hole in the World" Overview & Trailer

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 "A Hole in the World": The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own. Meanwhile, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs. TK Shom directed the episode as part of the Disney Entertainment Directing Program, which, for the second consecutive year, guaranteed episodes to first-time television directors on a Disney-scripted series.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.