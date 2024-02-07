Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie Season 6 BTS: Check Out How "Strike Back" Came Together

Check out these behind-the-scenes images from ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E01: "Strike Back."

Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are getting married. That fact alone brings with it layers of stress and anxiety. Now, add into that mix "The Curse of The Last Shift" – in this case, Nolan's last shift before he gets married – and you can see how things could get explosive in the sixth season opener of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. But as we saw from the episode overview & preview images that were released for S06E01: "Strike Back" earlier today, there's also the matter of how the team will respond to being attacked during the Season 5 finale. But for now, we get to take a break from stressing to check out something we're not always able to get our hands on – a behind-the-scenes photo gallery.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back" Preview

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back": In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan). Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released for the season-opener:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

