The Rookie Season 6 Filming Could Be Impacted by 2 Strikes Now

The WGA/AMPTP writers' strike was already a major factor impacting The Rookie Season 6 filming. Now, SAG-AFTRA might also enter into the mix.

A little more than two months after the news hit that ABC had renewed the Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie for a sixth season, the expectation was that filming would be getting ready to start. And now, we have a Production List update listing that has filming starting in Los Angeles, California, on June 30th. And in a perfect world, that would be great news. But we might have a better appreciation for why ABC moved its scripted dramas from the fall to midseason. As we all know, the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is still raging on – with no end in sight. But now, we have to add SAG-AFTRA into the mix because the results came in on Monday night, and the voting members gave the union a nearly 98% approval vote to authorize a strike if SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP can't reach an agreement by midnight on… June 30th. Unless there's some kind of breakthrough, productions won't be moving forward with only directors (the DGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP over the weekend).

And here's a look at a screencap of the weekly production rundown that was released earlier today – not with two huge asterisks next to it:

If it helps any, we have a look back at one of the earlier trailers for the fifth season of ABC's The Rookie:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during Spring 2024.

