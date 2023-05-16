The Rookie & More Moved to Midseason as ABC Braces for Writers' Strike ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie is moving to midseason as the network braces for the writers' strike.

If fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie had it their way, the sixth season would be hitting their screens in 5… 4… 3… Unfortunately, our inability to time travel or cut production times by 98.73% keeps that from happening. What's also keeping that from happening is the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, with ABC announcing today that the series (along with 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, The Conners, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, High Potential, Not Dead Yet, Station 19, Will Trent, and reality series American Idol & The Bachelor) won't be on its Fall 2023 programming line-up, with the network looking to unscripted to end the year in light of the current strike.

If it helps any, we have a look back at one of the earlier trailers for the fifth season of ABC's The Rookie:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during Spring 2024.