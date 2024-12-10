Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: hulu, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Overview Released; ABC Posts Bloopers Playlist

Along with the official overview for Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7, ABC posted a pretty impressive bloopers playlist over on YouTube.

Even after news of a planned spinoff, a portrait image gallery of the cast, a new Season 7 teaser, and a sweet key art poster, we have even more goodness to pass along to fans of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie ahead of its return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. First up, we have a look at the official logline/overview for the seventh season – followed by three examples of the huge amount of blooper videos that ABC posted over the past day or so. Seriously. You can check out the main playlist over on YouTube for a full rundown – they're definitely worth your time.

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas.

Last week brought the news that Lionsgate Television and 20th Television were in early development on a new spinoff series, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. According to reports, the series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer "who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act." If that sounds like the basic overview of the original series, well… you're not alone because we thought the same thing. That said, it's way too early to be dropping specifics – so we take what we can get. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

