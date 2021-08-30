The Sandman: Act II – Audible Releases Trailer for Audio Drama Adapt

With less than a month to go until Audible, Neil Gaiman, and Dirk Maggs' audio drama adaptation The Sandman: Act II premieres, listeners are getting a preview trailer for the next stage in the audio journey. Behind the scenes, Maggs is back to adapt and direct; with Gaiman returning to narrate and serve as creative director & co-executive producer, and BAFTA-winning composer James Hannigan returning for the score. The audio drama's "Act II" is set to adapt "Volume Four: Season of Mists" and "Volume Five: A Game of You," as well as the "Distant Mirrors" quartet and the "Convergence' trio from "Volume Six: Fables & Reflections."

Here's just a small sample of what listeners can expect when The Sandman: Act II premieres on September 22nd:

In front of the microphone, James McAvoy returns in the title role of Dream (aka Morpheus), with Kat Dennings (Death), Michael Sheen (Lucifer), and Andy Serkis (Matthew the Raven) also reprising their roles from "Act I." In addition, Jeffrey Wright (Destiny), Regé-Jean Page (Orpheus), Brian Cox (Augustus), Emma Corrin (Thessaly), John Lithgow (Emperor Joshua Norton), David Tennant (Loki), Bill Nighy (Odin), Kristen Schaal (Delirium), Kevin Smith (Merv Pumpkinhead), Bebe Neuwirth (Bast), Miriam Margolyes (Despair), Joanna Lumley (Lady Johanna Constantine), Niamh Walsh (Nuala), and Arthur Darvill (William Shakespeare). Here's a look at McAvoy's Instagram posts addressing the new season:

