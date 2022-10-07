The Sandman: Coleman on Johanna Spinoff; Keanu/Constantine Sequel

As we await word on if Netflix will continue exploring more corners of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman universe with a second season (or more?), it would be safe to say that Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine was one of the first season's all-stars. Coleman's performance was the kind of quality work that makes you feel like the character's there even when she isn't, it was that impactful. So who better for The Hollywood Reporter to ask than Coleman regarding fans pushing hard for Johanna Constantine to get their own spinoff? In an exclusive interview in support of her Amazon series Wilderness and feature film Klokkenluider, Coleman addresses if she would be interested in a spinoff (yup, she would), how viewers have responded to the character, and if her performance forced Warner Bros. Discovery's hand to green light a Keanu Reeves-returning film sequel.

Jenna Coleman on The Sandman Reactions, Johanna Constantine Spinoff & More

First up, let's get something surprising and something not-so-surprising out of the way. First, the surprise. No, Coleman hasn't had a chance to watch the series because she's been traveling everywhere for her new series, Wilderness. The not-so-surprising part? She knows as much about the second season of The Sandman as you do.

On Viewers' Reaction to Her Johanna Constantine: "I'm so thrilled. It was obviously one of those shows that's so difficult to adapt, and that's why it's been 30 years in the making. I managed to get over to Comic-Con and hung out with Neil and everyone there and see the trailer for the first time, so to see the whole Gaim-ian imagination and see his world depicted cinematically, it's been really thrilling. And I feel like it's had a great reaction amongst the fans as well as the critics."

On Hearing from Gaiman About Calls for a Johanna Constantine Spinoff: "One of the reasons that I wanted to do it was that the character felt so formed, and what was really thoughtful of Neil [Gaiman] and Allan [Heinberg] is that they sent the script over to me, but they didn't tell me who the character was. So I didn't know it was Constantine when I read it. So I formed my own thoughts about who this person was without having any preconceptions of Constantine before, which was really smart. But yeah, Neil filled me in."

And Would That Be Something Coleman Would Be Interested In? "Yeah, he [Neil Gaiman] and Allan [Heinberg] are really behind it. They seem to think it would be a good idea."

Does Coleman Believe She Influenced Warner Bros. Discovery's Keanu Reeves-Starring "Constantine" Sequel? "I couldn't comment, but Constantine, in his and her many forms, seems to be making a bit of a comeback. I'd love to take credit for it!"