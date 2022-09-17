The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion

Even with everyone making a good case as to why EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman deserves a second season (including us, earlier today), there is still no official decision or announcement from Netflix that a second season or anything else has been given a green light. That's an important point that Gaiman is trying to make to fans, who are mistaking what VFX Supervisor Ian Markiewicz had to share in a recent interview. And although the interview makes it clear that no renewal order had been given, folks have started confusing work being done just in case a second season happens with work being done because a second season order had been given.

"We have a really wonderful framework for what we think season 2 looks like. Allan is still touching up scripts and reworking things, but we have an arc," Markiewicz shared with Screen Rant during his interview. "Up until pretty recently, I think maybe even two weeks or so, Gary, our production designer, myself, and Allan meet over lunch, and we will do a script over that meeting. It's like, 'Okay, let's look at 201,' and we'll do our breakdowns together, where we do page turns on 201, and we say, 'Okay, what do we think? Where can we film this? Can we film this in a real space? If not, what do we need to build, if we need to build it? Are we building this as a physical set, or can it be a building as a virtual set or a combination thereof? Is it physical to a certain extent, and then digital beyond that?' Just trying to break each one down to be like, 'What's the most value for this, what's the most sensible way that covers the need for what we need it to be?' That process is happening now, which is great, and it's really fun and exciting to be able to sort of have season 1 and behind us to know what we feel worked there, things that we wanted to sort of finesse further, and how that impacts our approach for season 2."

After a number of fans who read the article began hitting up Gaiman on Twitter to express their surprise over the Season 2 pick-up, Gaiman responded by clarifying, "We don't have a season 2. But the scripts have been written, and the VFX department has been working on it." Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet clarifying the confusion:

We don't have a season 2. But the scripts have been written and the VFX department has been working on it. Read the interview. https://t.co/6beKKkV8MX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And speaking of The Sandman… in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.