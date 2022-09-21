The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No Season 2 Decision Yet

While "Season 2 Watch" on EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman rolls along, Gaiman's been doing an admirable job of keeping fans updated and their expectations on reasoned levels. For example, the last time we checked in? Gaiman clarified that VFX Supervisor Ian Markiewicz said they were working on the second season didn't mean that Season 2 was given a green light. It's just that considering the scope of a series such as The Sandman, you can't wait to start pre-production until a season order is given. You roll the dice, hoping it comes through while you get a headstart. This time around, Gaiman tackled a question from someone on Twitter who we're pretty sure represents many people out there about why a decision is taking so long. Gaiman responded that with the series having dropped on August 5th, the data harvesting that the streamer does to determine a show's future just recently wrapped. Apparently, staggered, non-binge viewing complicated things & slowed the process down. But for now? There's no point in rushing Netflix, so the waiting game rolls on… maybe during this weekend's virtual global fan event, Tudum? Hmmm…

"'Sandman' Season 1 dropped Aug 5th. The data harvesting has only just finished – and is complicated by a lot of people not binge-watching it, but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next. Telling [Netflix] to hurry up won't make decisions happen faster," Gaiman wrote in his tweet in response to the question about why news on a second season hasn't hit yet- here's a look:

Sandman Season 1 dropped Aug 5th. The data harvesting has only just finished – and is complicated by a lot of people not binge-watching it, but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next. Telling @netflix to hurry up won't make decisions s happen faster. https://t.co/T69cV45r7W — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And speaking of The Sandman… in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.