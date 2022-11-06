The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman Offers FYI on Delirium Casting

Just to be clear? It's not that the excitement surrounding EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman being renewed for a second season has died down. It's more like it shifted from overall euphoria to now getting down to the business of casting the characters viewers will be introduced to when the streaming series returns. One of those characters is Delirium, the personification of all delirium & sanity, as well as Dream's (Tom Sturridge) youngest sister and the youngest of the Endless. It's a character that a lot of fans have theories on when it comes to who should lock down the part. And it's a part that a lot of folks of the acting persuasion have apparently been pitching themselves to Gaiman to get a chance at. So Gaiman took to Twitter to offer everyone interested in the role some very important intel about how the casting works for the series.

As you can see below, the first thing that folks need to know is that casting for the second season hasn't started yet. And when it does, all casting looks go through Lucinda Syson first. Here's a look:

I'm getting deluged by people who would like to play Delirium in Season 2 of Sandman. 1) We haven't started casting yet. 2) Lucinda Syson is the Sandman casting director. I'm not going to look at anyone who doesn't come through her, I'm afraid. https://t.co/iWBfuRq7Fl — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Neil Gaiman on The Sandman Season 2 Gameplan & Beyond

"Well, we told the first 400 pages of a 3,000-page arc in the first 10 episodes. So there's a kind of a "you do the math" on that. But then the other answer is, how long is a piece of string? What we know that we would like to do, in a perfect world, as long as the audience is there and people come out for it and people want it, is we want to tell the whole story of 'Sandman' that went through to 'The Wake.' And after that we want to tell 'Sandman: Overture,' and somewhere in there, possibly, even as a special or whatever, we'd love to do things like 'The Dream Hunters.' We quite probably weave the stories that are in 'Sandman: Endless Nights' into the body of the whole. What is nice is we have the entirety of 'Sandman' to draw on," Gaiman explained during an interview with Variety.

Gaiman continued, "We also have the 'Death' books. It might be great to go off and do one of those as a sideline, in addition to which, anybody who has seen 'Sandman' Episode 3 has sidled over to us at some point or other in the last six months and said, 'Do you think there's any possibility that we could do a Johanna Constantine show with Jenna Coleman?' And, oh my God, she's a star, and you just want to see her going through battling demons and destroying other people's lives. So that's in there, too. We can keep going on this for a long time to come. But this isn't us going, it's eight seasons exactly and then out — or five seasons and out. We want to tell the story. Which feels wonderfully familiar for me because when I was writing 'Sandman,' people go, 'So how long does 'Sandman' go?' And I'd go, 'I don't know, maybe Issue #50?' And I'd be at Issue #50 and go, 'I don't know, Issue #75, maybe?' But when you get there, there's still be more story to tell after that."