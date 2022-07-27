The Santa Clauses: David Krumholtz Returning as Bernard the Elf

Just when we were ready to write-off off Wednesday as another day that deprived us of our various guilty pleasures, Disney+ went ahead and announced that David Krumholtz will be reprising his role as Bernard the Elf in the Tim Allen-returning The Santa Clauses (first reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood). Now, we know what you're thinking. "But, Ray! What's left to say that hasn't already been said in 1994's 'The Santa Clause,' 2002's 'The Santa Clause 2,' 2006's 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' and 2018's "The Santa Clause 4: Clause and Effect,' and 2021's highly controversial, horror reboot 'The Santa Clause 5: Clause-trophobia.'?" Okay, we made those last two up but admit it. For a second, you bought it. As for your answer? If it's an IP that has any kind of pulse to it, it's getting a limited series- even "Captain Cheaphot." Krumholtz played the role of the grumpy yet organized elf in the first two films and is now returning for what we're sure will be our "favorite" Christmas event this year.

Now here's a look at the official image and overview that were previously released:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Along with Allen, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol Calvin), Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), Devin Bright (Noel), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), and Elizabeth Allen (Grace Calvin). Produced by 20th Television, Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer & showrunner, and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.