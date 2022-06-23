The Santa Clauses Image: Tim Allen & Co Channel Inner JCPenny Catalog

When he's not busy taking cheap shots at kids, the trans community, and the LGBTQ community in general under the guise of being funny (?!), Tim Allen (who continues giving a whole new meaning to his "The Tool Man" nickname) is busy reprising his role as Scott Calvin from Disney's "The Santa Clause" franchise. Now, we know what you're thinking. "But, Ray! What's left to say that hasn't already been said in 1994's 'The Santa Clause,' 2002's 'The Santa Clause 2,' 2006's 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' and 2018's "The Santa Clause 4: Clause and Effect,' and 2021's highly controversial, horror reboot 'The Santa Clause 5: Clause-trophobia.'?" Okay, we made those last two up but admit it. For a second, you bought it. As for your answer? Well, it looks like "The Saga of Scott Calvin" requires more than just three films. Oh, no! Leave that for B-grade trash like The Godfather trilogy. Allen's aiming for a story longer than the journey to Mordor. So with that in mind, we're getting a very JCPenny-loving look at the cast of The Santa Clauses– enjoy! (?) Oh, and one more thing? Huge props to BCTV's own Eden Arnold for the big assist with the headline joke (big fan).

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Along with Allen, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol Calvin), Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), Devin Bright (Noel), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), and Elizabeth Allen (Grace Calvin). Produced by 20th Television, Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer & showrunner, and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.