The Simpsons Welcomes Mo Collins as New Voice of Jimbo Jones

Fox announced that Mo Collins has taken on the role of Jimbo Jones from the retiring Pamela Hayden on the animated series The Simpsons.

Pamela Hayden might have closed the door on Jimbo Jones and The Simpsons retiring the role after 36 years, but actress and comedienne Mo Collins is ready to step up and take her place Fox announced. The actress, who's no stranger to voiceover roles, has surprisingly not appeared on the long-running animated series from Matt Groening. Collins was part of another iconic Fox show as a cast member of the Saturday late-night sketch comedy series Mad TV, appearing in 10 seasons, which includes the revival season on The CW. She'll make her debut as the sixth-grade bully in the upcoming episode "P.S. I Hate You" on April 13th, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Simpsons: Mo Collins Becomes Bart Simpson's Adversary

Aside from embracing her new role as Bart Simpson's (Nancy Cartwright) bully, Collins has had several voiceover roles as recently in BET+'s Lil Kev, Disney's Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Puppy Dog Pals, Paramount+'s PAW Patrol, Netflix's F Is for Family, and guest spots on Seth MacFarlane animated shows Family Guy and American Dad!. Some of Collins's live-action appearances include Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's Parks and Recreation and Night Court, and a very memorable run in a rare dramatic turn on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

Hayden voiced Jimbo since the character's debut in season two, with his last appearance in season 35th. Ironically, the actress also played Bart's best friend, Milhouse van Houten, for longer, but there hasn't been any update on who would take over that role. EW reports an announcement will be made later this season. The Simpsons has been renewed for four additional seasons, bringing it to season 40 in the 2028-2029 season. You can also check out our interview with Collins for her guest appearance on Night Court and run on Fear the Walking Dead.

