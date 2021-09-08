The Sopranos Prequel "The Many Saints of Newark" Releases Trailer #2

With less than a month to go until the film prequel to HBO's James Gandolfini -starring modern-day classic The Sopranos, New Line Cinema is offering a second official trailer for the upcoming The Many Saints of Newark. Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Thor: The Dark World) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, the film looks to fill in some of the blanks on the backstory that led to the hotly-debated series finale "black screen" moment- specifically, how Tony Soprano (Gandolfini) became the man that he is.

With the film set to hit theaters on October 1 (and available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release), here's a look at the second official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story: (and make sure to stick around through the entire trailer for an interesting bit of "foreshadowing" to the HBO series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK – Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9Em4ckh878)

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHa95iy2lF0)

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience, American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express), Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), Corey Stoll (First Man, Ant-Man), Michael Gandolfini (TV's The Deuce), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, The Big Short), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry, TV's The Rats), John Magaro (The Finest Hours, Not Fade Away), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's Shades of Blue, Goodfellas) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films).

Chase, Konner, and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich, and Richard Brener serving as executive producers. Taylor's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Kramer Morgenthau (Creed II, Thor: The Dark World), production designer Bob Shaw (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos), Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball, A Quiet Place), and costume designer Amy Westcott (The Wrestler, Black Swan).