The Sopranos: Robert Patrick Responds to Series Finale Fan Theory

Robert Patrick (Tulsa King) reacts to a fan theory about how his character, Davey Scatino, might have factored into The Sopranos finale.

Robert Patrick is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood and isn't slowing down anytime soon, with nearly 180 projects under his belt, including his memorable run on HBO Max's Peacemaker. While promoting his series Tulsa King, TV Insider spoke to the Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) star about a fan theory concerning his character, Davey Scatino, on HBO's The Sopranos. He was the compulsive gambler introduced in season two and has been friends with Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) since high school. It's his habit that Tony uses for profit, and while Patrick only appeared in three episodes that same season, some speculated that he might have had a hand in the sixth and final season's finale that saw Tony eating with his family at a restaurant one moment shifting to a point of view shot of Tony before going all black in one of TV's most controversial endings.

Robert Patrick on What He Knows of Davey's Involvement in The Sopranos Finale

As for that ominous ending, many suspect the sudden darkness is due to Tony's assassination, and some fans think David was responsible. "I think that was interesting. Did that really get a lot of traction?" Patrick responded to TV Insider's initial inquiry before sharing, "Yeah, that's interesting. David Chase is the only one that knows. I was never contacted about it. I don't know. Was there a guy that might have looked like me, or people thought that it was me? … It's interesting. Yeah, I wonder. I don't know. I feel blessed that people would really still be thinking about my character at the end. But boy, what a great experience. And the crossover from Sopranos to Tulsa King, the fans are there. That's a throughline there for sure. Yeah, that's why I threw out that line, 'How's your balls, Manfredi?' That came from Jimmy Gandolfini. That's what Jimmy came in and said to me right before we shot that scene where he beats me up in my office to collect. Jimmy came in to me and said to me, as Jimmy to Robert Patrick, 'How's your balls?' So I threw that out there to (Sylvester) Stallone, he loved it: 'How's your balls, Manfredi?'"

For more on Patrick's career, you can check out the interview. Tulsa King is available on Paramount+. The Sopranos, which ran from 1999 to 2007, is available to stream on HBO Max.

