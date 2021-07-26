The Summer I Turned Pretty: Amazon Rounds Out YA Series Adapt Cast

Amazon's TV adaptation of Jenny Han's YA novel The Summer I Turned Pretty has filled out its cast with Sean Kaufman from Manifest, newcomer Minnie Mills and Alfredo Narciso (The Dark Tower) cast as series regulars. Summer Madison (Teenage Bounty Hunters), David Iacono (The Flight Attendant), Rain Spencer (Good Girl Jane), and Tom Everett Scott (La La Land) will also recur in the series.

The multigenerational drama follows the YA trope of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. It's another entry in the burgeoning genre of Korean-American romantic YA dramas.

As reported by Deadline, Kaufman, Mills, and Narcisso join previously announced series regulars newcomer Lola Tung as the lead character Belly, Rachel Blanchard as Laurel's best friend Susannah, Christopher Briney as Belly's first love Conrad, Gavin Casalegno as popular kid Jeremiah, and Jackie Chung as Belly's mom Laurel.

Kaufman will play Steven: handsome, a little vain, a high achiever. Steven is Belly's snarky older brother who is becoming his own man. Mills will play Shayla, a city girl from a wealthy family and Belly's fellow debutante. She is confident, cool, and loves fashion. Narciso will play Cleveland, a commercially successful but scruffy novelist spending the summer working on a new book, the kind of Brooklynite hipster who bakes his own sourdough bread. Madison will recur as Nicole, a girl in a Red Sox cap and cut-offs who has eyes on the cute boys in town. Odd that this is the only real description of her character. Iacono will play the straight-edge and book smart Cam, an awkward but sweet-natured skater boy. Spencer will play Taylor, the super-confident queen bee who is terrifying to her enemies but fiercely loyal to her oldest friend, Belly. Scott will play Adam Fisher, a Type-A personality, competitive, charismatic, workaholic finance guy who thinks money solves everything and is married to Susannah Fisher.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and wiip. To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han wrote the pilot and will be showrunner with Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt will serve as executive producers with Hope Hartman, Nne Ebong, and Paul Lee.

