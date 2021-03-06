The Talisman: Duffer Bros, Steven Spielberg Eye Stephen King Adapt

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (the Duffer Brothers) are teaming up with Steven Spielberg for a Netflix adaptation of Stephen King's The Talisman. Now take a second to go back and read that first sentence, because there's a ton of creative geek street cred there. On Friday, THR reported that the Duffer Brothers and Spielberg's Amblin Television along with Paramount Television Studios are looking to bring King's novel to streaming screens. Stranger Things writer-executive producer Curtis Gwinn is reportedly set to write and serve as showrunner, with Netflix co-producing in association with Amblin TV and Paramount TV Studios. The Duffer Brothers will serve as executive producers via their Monkey Massacre Productions, along with Speilberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin TV, King, and Paramount Television. Amblin's Todd Cohen is expected to oversee the project, along with Spielberg, Frank, and Falvey.

Co-written with author Peter Straub in 1984, here's a look at the fantasy novel The Talisman:

On a brisk autumn day, a twelve-year-old boy stands on the shores of the gray Atlantic, near a silent amusement park and a fading ocean resort called the Alhambra. The past has driven Jack Sawyer here: his father is gone, his mother is dying, and the world no longer makes sense. But for Jack everything is about to change. For he has been chosen to make a journey back across America–and into another realm. One of the most influential and heralded works of fantasy ever written, The Talisman is an extraordinary novel of loyalty, awakening, terror, and mystery. Jack Sawyer, on a desperate quest to save his mother's life, must search for a prize across an epic landscape of innocents and monsters, of incredible dangers and even more incredible truths. The prize is essential, but the journey means even more. Let the quest begin…