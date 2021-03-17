The Talk: Sharon Osbourne Claims She Was "Set Up", "Sacrificial Lamb"

Though the daytime talk show she co-hosts won't return until next Tuesday, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne isn't waiting that long to have her say. During a sitdown interview with ET, Osbourne offered her perspective on the on-air exchange she had with co-host Sheryl Underwood over the Piers Morgan/ Meghan Markle controversy. In addition, the co-host addressed recent accusations of inappropriate language towards previous co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert (with former co-host Leah Remini as a source for the reporting).

Osbourne Says an Agreement was Broken: In February 2021, Asian American co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked co-host Elaine Welteroth, who is Black, why white people couldn't use the N-word (a question apparently suggested by the producers)- resulting in a tearful moment and (according to Osbourne) a promise that there would never be any more blindsiding questions. Osbourne claims that the on-set pact they had was broken with Underwood's question.

Osbourne Feels She was "Set Up": Claiming that she was caught off-guard by the direction Underwood went in, Osbourne saw the moment as one that was pre-arranged to put her in the hot seat. "I've been set up. And I went, like, how dare you all do this to me? I'm your sacrificial lamb," she said during her ET interview. But Osbourne apparently has some regret over how she reacted to Underwood- specifically, her comments to her co-host when Underwood began to cry. "I got too personal with Sheryl. I should never have said [anything] about her tears. I should never have dismissed her feelings on national TV. Ever. But I said it, I have to own it," she explained (with Osbourne claiming she apologized to Underwood but hadn't heard back).

Osbourne Blames CBS: Further along in the interview, Osbourne explains that she was angry with how it was all going down- but not with her co-hosts. "I was so angry. I cannot begin to tell you. I think CBS was so horrified with Piers for the things he was saying — because remember, Harry and Meghan, it's a CBS interview," she explained. "I just felt, this is the biggest setup ever, and I'm falling into it, and I'm going deeper down this hole."

Osbourne on New Allegations: Osbourne denied Remini and previous co-host Holly Robinson Peete's claims that she got them fired for being too "ghetto, and is asking for an investigation into who set up the question for Underwood and why she was "left out to dry" by producers on national television.

Osbourne's Future Isn't Clear: As for whether or not she will be with the show moving forward, Osbourne isn't so sure. "I wish that we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out. But I don't know whether we can. I don't know whether it's gone past that. But I don't know whether I want to go back. I don't know whether I'm wanted there," she said.

During the Wednesday, March 10, episode of the daytime talk show, Osbourne became defensive and pushed back on how her defense of Morgan following his comments about Markle was being portrayed. Co-host Underwood responded by saying that "while you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist." Osbourne challenged Underwood's claim, asking for specifics. "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne argued.

On Tuesday, writer Yashar Ali reported that new allegations had come to light from various sources, including that Osbourn "would frequently refer to then-co-host Chen, who is Chinese American, as 'wonton' and 'slanty eyes,' according to multiple sources, including former co-host Remini" and that she "referred to former co-host and executive producer Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as 'pu**y licker' and 'fish eater,' according to multiple sources including Remini." The network issued the following statement on Tuesday: "CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."