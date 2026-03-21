Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: red nose day

The Traitors, Amandaland, Elba's Luther Get Red Nose Day Treatment

The Traitors, Amandaland, Idris Elba's DCI John Luther, and more got the Red Nose Day 2026 treatment. Here's a look at the sketches...

Article Summary Red Nose Day 2026 delivers laughs with sketches involving The Traitors, Amandaland, and Luther on BBC One.

Lucy Punch leads Amandaland's hilarious meeting of TV Amandas, packed with star-studded cameos.

Idris Elba's DCI John Luther joins celebrities in The Bank Job, a charity-themed comedy heist.

The Traitors gets a movie-style sequel sketch with famous faces and original cast mixing it up for Comic Relief.

This year's Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer did a whole lot of good on Friday night, raising funds for those in need of access to food, shelter and safety, here in the UK, and offering a steady flow of live performances, surprise appearances, must-see sketches, and much more. We've got three of the top sketches waiting for you below, including Amanda (Lucy Punch) of Amandaland, who meets up with some noteworthy television Amandas. In "The Bank Job," we see just how some famous folks will go to raise money for Comic Relief – or to fund their expensive "cool looking coat" habit (we're looking at you, Idris Elba's DCI John Luther). Finally, because you demanded it, "The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel" – because when you're pretty much the world's top reality competition series, you're going to get the knife twisted on you – especially when it's for a good cause.

Here's a look at the three released Red Nose Day 2026 sketches, along with the official overviews released:

"Amandaland": In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, the BBC's number one comedy of 2025 Amandaland gets the Red Nose Day treatment in a sketch that promises big names and big laughs. Comical chaos is set to ensue in 'Amandas-land' when Amanda (Lucy Punch), joined by Anne (Philippa Dunne), are invited to BBC Broadcasting House for a special live radio interview with Sara Cox – and the pair unexpectedly encounter some of TV's most legendary Amandas.

Caught up in the comedy of errors are Amanda Holden, Amanda Lamb, Amanda Barrie, Amanda Byram and Amanda Collier. Sara Cox's overwhelmed radio producer is played by Lydia West, and the production runner is played by Lucia Keskin. Expect mix-ups, misunderstandings, and classic slapstick humour in this unmissable Comic Relief Amandaland special.

"The Bank Job": In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, raising money for a good cause has never been so 'creative' as Idris Elba, star of the award-winning crime thriller series Luther, gets in on the action alongside some other famous faces in the comically thrilling sketch "The Bank Job." Celebrities have gone to extremes over the years in the name of charity; now Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are joined by a gang of celebrities as they go the extra mile in an attempt to raise money for Comic Relief.

Chris McCausland, Stephen Mulhern, Shona McGarty, Niko Omilana, Gladiator's Sabre, and Natalie Cassidy are joining the heist to end all heists. Who will stay on the right side of the law? Who will put their (questionable!) intelligence, strategic prowess and artful deftness to the test in a bid to become 2026's most-wanted bank robber? And how will they fare now that DCI John Luther is on the case?

"The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel": A stellar star-studded cast of award-winning actors and comedians, joined by the cast of this year's mega-hit series, are set to star in the traitorous sequel sketch for Red Nose Day on BBC iPlayer, BBC One, and the official BBC YouTube channel.

The time for talk is over… In an exclusive sketch for Comic Relief: Funny for Money, THE blockbuster movie event of the year includes a huge cast of award-winning actors and comedians, alongside the cast of the mega-hit BBC series The Traitors, in the ultimate follow-up sketch, "The Traitors: The Movie – The Sequel."

Announced on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, Anna Friel is set to put the cat amongst the pigeons as she undergoes the ultimate transformation into Claudia Winkleman. Joining her at the Round Table are a selection of the biggest names in showbiz, channelling their inner Traitors and Faithful – Vicky Pattison as Rachel, Scott Mills as James, Iain Stirling as Stephen, Amanda Redman MBE as Amanda, Alison Steadman OBE as Fiona, Fleur East as Roxy, Lewis Cope as Jack, and Jessica Hynes as Harriet.

These celebrities will be hoping their portrayal of the series four cast is faithful, as they will be joined in the sketch alongside the real cast, including Rachel Duffy, Stephen Libby, Faraaz Noor, Fiona Hughes, Ross Garshong, Jade Scott, and Judy Wilson.

'Directed' by the incomparable Ruby Wax OBE, the most anticipated movie event of 2026 will see audiences revisit some of the most iconic moments of series four, produced by Studio Lambert Scotland.

Comic Relief: Funny for Money was made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions for the BBC, commissioned by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The executive producers for BBC Studios were Sophie Rogers and Colin Hopkins. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC was Katie Taylor.

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