Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Alan Cumming, Boston Rob Mariano, peacock, The Traitors Season 3

The Traitors Host Alan Cumming Reveals All-Star Season 3 Cast (VIDEO)

The highly anticipated The Traitors Season 3 is coming soon, and the cast has been revealed! Which reality favs are heading to the castle?

The Traitors has become one of the most talked about reality shows around, thanks to a premise that assures drama and an all-timer host in Alan Cumming. After the second season became one of the highest-rated reality shows around, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the cast announcement for season 3, and this morning, we got it. This cast of 21 names comes from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race, a ton of different Real Housewives cast members from various shows, The Bachelorette, and more. You can see the full list of participants below, as announced in the video above.

The Traitors Season 3 Has Some Big Names

As we just promised, here's a rundown of the Season 3 cast, followed by an overview of the series and some thoughts I have about how the season is looking:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

(The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

(Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

(Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House)

(Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

(The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

(Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

(The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

(British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

(Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

(Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

(Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

(Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Produced by Studio Lambert and set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors "murder" contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they'll split the incredible prize.

Man, I am so pumped for some of these. As a big Survivor fan, Tony and Jeremy stand out. Nikki Garcia is an interesting choice as well, and I could not be more excited for Wells, The Bartender from Bachelor in Paradise! But the biggest name, and the man who should have the biggest target on his back, is "Boston" Rob Mariano. The dude is reality royalty, and I, for one, cannot wait to see his brand of mental manipulation in this setting.

The first two seasons of The Traitors can be streamed on Peacock right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!