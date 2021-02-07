The Umbrella Academy: Fábio Moon Illustrates His Season 3 Excitement

The last time we checked in on Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's popular comic book series The Umbrella Academy, it was a pretty important occasion as Steve Blackman (who also co-wrote the season-opener "Meet the Family" with Michelle Lovretta) posted an image from the first full (virtual) table read for the third season. That meant we had Justin H. Min and Colm Feore spending some screen time with both of their on-screen families. Of course, we have the Hargreeves crew of Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, and Aidan Gallagher. Not to be outdone, there's "new family" the Sparrow Academy team of Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Jake Epstein (Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube was having an issue with its camera).

Someone else who was in on the table read was comic book artist Fábio Moon (Casanova), Ba's twin brother. Taking to social media on Sunday, Moon shared his illustrated look at just how excited they were for the table read to be underway. "Maybe the actors couldn't hear us, because we turned off our camera and muted our mic, but we giggled and laughed and cheered as the virtual table read of season 3 of Umbrella Academy happened. It was great. This season is going to be amazing. It's good to be back," Moon wrote in his posts. But it's the illustrations that really drive the emotion of the moment home- and we'll take this over a million too-cute-by-half announcement video any day of the week. Here's a look:

With production now underway, viewers were introduced to who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Cornwell, Oldford, Rodriguez, David, Epstein, and Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look back at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy:

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

