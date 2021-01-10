The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too

While we're not looking to jinx anything so we're keeping fingers, toes, and every other possible body part crossed just to be on the safe side, from a television standpoint? The new year is starting off pretty damn hopeful, thank you very much. A few days ago, we learned that Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Karl Urban, and Erin Moriarty (and we're assuming more) were either in quarantine or getting ready to quarantine before starting work on the third season of Amazon Prime's The Boys. Now, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series The Umbrella Academy looks to keeping its promise of a February 2021 start on their third season. Up to now, we knew that David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) had his mind blown by the script for the third season-opener "Meet the Family" (written by series creator Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta). But Justin H. Min aka Ben Hargreeves aka The Horror aka Number Six (and also Number One in The Sparrow Academy) took to social media to let his fans know that he was getting ready to head out to Canada for what we're assuming is a quarantine period before production kicks off.

Here's a look at Min's Instagram post and tweet where he bids farewell to LA and gets ready to head out to Toronto for "round 3" (and we will readily admit that we had to look up what "the 6ix" was- don't judge us):

Heading into the second season, Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.