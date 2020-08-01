The Umbrella Academy: Justin Min Urges No Spoilers, So Netflix Spoils

This is a post about The Umbrella Academy, I promise. Just humor me for a minute. So the reason why a certain comic book writer (we'll call him "Slan Dott") blocked me on Twitter was over a debate about spoilers. I don't have an issue with spoilers being posted, just as long as there are enough "spoiler buffers" in place so that the person who wants the information has to actively go to it and can't just stumble upon it (that includes keeping an eye on URLs). On the other hand, Dott believed that posting spoilers ruins the experience for the reader as well as the creators- unless the publisher (rhymes with "Narvel") offers USA Today or The New York Times an exclusive the reveals a "major storyline" 48 hours before the comics hit the stands. Apparently, that's different despite the fact that the end results are the same. In fact, they're usually not since a number of those "breaking news" reports contained spoilers in the headlines.

Which brings me the second season of the hit Netflix series, with the streaming service deserving a The Usual Suspects cigarette flick to the eye for being a little too impatient, not respecting the viewers enough, and worst of all? Not listening to Justin Min's request before the series returned to either avoid posting spoilers on social media to give a ton of warnings. It was heartfelt, sweet, to-the-point, and right here (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! will be happening so consider this your final warning):

we made it, fam. we made it. pic.twitter.com/ZgfdSJdK6A — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) July 30, 2020

So what did Netflix do early Saturday afternoon? Yup, drop too big spoilers without much warning. First, a brief video showing the return of a "certain someone." Following that, a new promo poster that also spoils that "certain someone's" return and a few other plot points. I'm not asking for Netflix to go dark for 96 hours, but maybe wait until Sunday? Maybe at least one or two spoiler buffers in-between?

View this post on Instagram iconique. the handler is back. A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad) on Aug 1, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.