The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Dances Its Way to Netflix This July

After spending what felt like years (just humor us) scouring social media for word on the second season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, could we finally be getting clues to some real news? Nothing against the teaser posters of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min that were released, but three months ago feels like three years in streaming time. And if we're being completely honest, after getting that update from Eric Kripke the other day teasing the second season of The Boys we were hoping TUA would follow suit. Well, on Monday morning they did (and it turns out we were right about the torso's identity in the previous tease).

On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return to us for a second season. To mark the occasion, the cast released a home quarantine-staged performance of "I Think We're Alone Now" that hit us hard in "The Feels" (and someone should really check on Min at the end).

In March, series creator/EP Steve Blackman took to Instagram to show the team working hard on post-production on the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series. Then last month, Min offered us a personal glimpse into how ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement) recording was going (otherwise known as "looping"). At the beginning of May, Min shared an image from a Zoom meeting with EP Jeff King, Kripke, and the cast that shifted our hopes into overdrive.

Here's a look at what appears to be the season's episode titles and writers, according to the WGA site. We're avoiding assigning them specific episode numbers until they're confirmed, but the running order for the season could be as follows (with writers included): "743" (Bronwyn Garrity and Roberto Askins), "A Light Supper" (Aeryn Michelle Williams), "OGA for OGA" (Nikki Schiefelbein), "Right Back Where We Started" (Blackman), "The End of Something" (Blackman), "The Frankel Footage" (Mark Goffman), "The Majestic 12" (Garrity), "The Seven Stages" (Goffman and Jesse McKeown), "The Swedish Job" (McKeown), and "Valhalla" (Robert Askins). Just a quick reminder that all of this is unofficial until it's official, but they do have us curious.