The Umbrella Academy Season 3: TUA Cast Checks-In from Quarantine

With Netflix's The Umbrella Academy set to kick off work on the third season within the next few weeks, earlier this week saw the streaming service welcoming the cast that will make up the new family that Justin H. Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with- at least before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline. Instead, they came face-to-face with Hargreeves' (Colm Feore) new family, The Sparrow Academy. Meanwhile, the cast has been making its way north for a little "family quarantine" before filming so we decided we would check in with them. But before we get to the visuals, check out Emmy Raver-Lampman's Instagram Stories here for a scary moment involving a late-night alarm.

Next up, David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) shares a view of his official welsome to the third season of The Umbrella Academy and then proceeds to share a great story of what usually ends up happening when he FaceTimes with his cousin:

And just to prove his point, Castañeda posted proof of what he alleged in his Instagram Stories for those who were questioning its authenticity (or his sobriety, based on Min's perfect response):

Meanwhile, Tom Hopper (Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One) started his quarantine earlier this week, and he's using the time for rehab and strengthening work:

Finally, Min proved once again that we are kindred spirit with his understanding and appreciation for the fine art of "creative flooding" and how just the right words can make the mundane sound magnificent:

With the series set to begin production on the third season in the next few weeks, the streaming service revealed who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline (Narrator: "It wasn't"). And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. And as you'll be able to see from the character descriptions later in the article, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction.

Now here's a look back at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy:

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.