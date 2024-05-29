Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, teaser, The Umbrella Academy, TUA

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Teaser, Images Preview Final Timeline

With the fourth & final season set for August 8th, here are the official teaser trailer and new images for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Netflix made us a promise that an official teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of its series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy would be dropping today – and guess what? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below – but that's far from all. In addition, we have three new preview images to pass along (as you're about to see) and the official Season 4 overview to pass along, too. The key cast for the final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. In addition, we can look forward to seeing Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) during the closing chapters.

With the fourth & final season set to hit Netflix screens on Thursday, August 8th, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

Earlier this month, fans were treated to a page from the script for the season-opener, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want" that offered some very interesting insights into Mullally & Offerman's Drs. Jean and Gean Thibedeau – a couple that clearly has some kind of vibe that things aren't exactly as they used to be – or should be. In a way, it's like they're "alt timelines archeologists":

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackman signaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series.

Produced by UCP and created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (both of whom serve as co-executive producers on the series). In addition, Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb serve as executive producers.

