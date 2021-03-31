It's been a little more than two weeks since we last checked in on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy when series star Elliot Page discussed what it was like returning to work for the third season and director of photography Craig Wrobleski let viewers know he had wrapped his first official day of shooting. Since that time, things have quiet- maybe a little too quiet for our liking considering it's our job to cover shows like TUA. Thankfully, showrunner Steve Blackman was feeling our vibe- posting a "sneak peek" of what's going on and what's to come.

Okay, while the storyboard art you're about to see may not be the biggest spoiler bomb in the history of television, we're getting a sense it picks up from the end scene (above) from the previous season. Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and Vanya (Page) are looking at Luther (Tom Hopper)- who is most likely speaking. Of course, we could be completely wrong and it comes much later in the season. Still, the scene shows a sense of unity and a confronting posture- with Luther demonstrating why he's the leader. Now does this mean Hargreeves (Colm Feore) won't be there to emotionally and psychologically cut them down to 10-year-old size? Oh no, but after last season? Damn if we don't need Diego to tee-off on "dear old dad" so just least hope- okay?

With production now underway, viewers were introduced to who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Cornwell, Oldford, Rodriguez, David, Epstein, and Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look back at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.