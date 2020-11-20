The Undertaker has Joined Cameo, Charging $1000 Per Video

Remember when WWE made all of its talent give up their Twitch and Cameo accounts so WWE could make them do it under the auspices of WWE and WWE could keep all the profits? Well, it looks like we're about to get our first taste of a WWE-controlled cameo world, and it's really… expensive. WWE announced Thursday that The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time, and he'll record personalized videos for fans for the price of $1,000 per video.

A press release on WWE.com explains:

CHICAGO, Il. AND STAMFORD, Conn., November 19, 2020 – WWE Legend Undertaker has joined Cameo in celebration of his 30th anniversary and Final Farewell at Survivor Series this Sunday, November 22, capping off The Phenom's legendary 30-year career. Beginning today, Undertaker is available for 30 limited edition personalized video messages which he will fulfill at Survivor Series. Don't miss out on your chance at a personalized video message from The Deadman, and be sure to tune into Survivor Series this Sunday, streaming live at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT only on WWE Network!

At least when simps were paying WWE superstars like Alexa Bliss to reject their date requests, it only cost a couple of hundred bucks tops. A thousand dollars just to get The Deadman to blather on video when you could get, for example, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld to do it for just $69 bucks, seems a little extravagant. And Liefeld's videos are batshit insane in the best way possible.

Then again, this does open up some interesting possibilities. Recently, Heath Slater used cameo to get celebrities to endorse his campaign to get hired by Impact wrestling for a video package that aired on Impact. So could a rival wrestling company hire The Undertaker to cut a promo for a thousand bucks? Does Impact even have a thousand bucks? I guess we'll find out.

If you've got money to burn, head to this link.