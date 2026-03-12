Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Releases "All Fall Down" Track for Friday the 13th

AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Eric Bogosian-starring The Vampire Lestat (debuting on June 7th) dropped the track, "All Fall Down."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat drops new track "All Fall Down" to mark Friday the 13th in rockstar style

Season 3 follows Lestat's wild summer concert tour and the rise of his supernatural influence

Composer Daniel Hart channels David Bowie vibes for Lestat's evolving glam-rock sound

Behind-the-scenes insights reveal cast's high praise for Sam Reid's Lestat performance

Earlier today, AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat dropped a ten-ton hint that something would be dropping at midnight EST – right when Friday the 13th kicks in. How do we know? The ongoing countdown clock running on the show's Instagram Stories was the dead giveaway. (as you can see below). As for what it could be, there were growing rumblings that we would be getting a new track from Lestat: "All Fall Down."

Here's a look at the latest track from AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, set to kick off its season-long summer concert tour beginning on June 7th:

In this recently released clip, Lestat (Reid) and Louis (Anderson) touch base via video – before Lestat gets a chance to check out Daniel's book. Let's just say that he's none too pleased…

Here's a look at the Karaoke version of "Long Face" that was released last month, followed by what else we've learned about the upcoming season so far (it's a lot):

In the new rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by 'muses' from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

"'Long Face' is the first song I wrote for The Vampire Lestat," composer Daniel Hart said in a statement. "We decided early on to make David Bowie a big influence for Lestat's musical style and persona, and there's certainly some Ziggy Stardust in this song. But we chose Bowie not only for his glam era, but because he was a chameleon. Expect Lestat to change his musical colors throughout the season as well, as he discovers how to remain true to himself, and how to express that truth on stage every night."

"'Long Face' is the first song Daniel Hart 'produced' for my album," noted Lestat. "He decided early on to steal where he could from Bowie because he hasn't had an original idea for five years now (is that his 'Green Knight' score fading in the rear view?) As for 'Long Face,' the bass should have walked down with the guitar at the end instead of pedaling on E. Predictable. Like everything Daniel Hart touches." Here's a look at the audio video for "Long Face" that was released on YouTube (and can also be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music):

On Christmas Eve, fans were treated to a preview of a very cool interview setup: Bogosian was given a chance to interview Reid and Anderson, but Reid and Anderson wouldn't know which questions were planned and which were thought of on the spot by Bogosian. From Anderson's great line to ("Who are you?") to Reid explaining what it is about Gary Oldman interviews that relaxes him, there was a lot of fun in the short clip. AMC released the complete interview with a number of additional questions. While we don't want to spoil the experience for you, we agree: Colman Domingo would be a great addition to that show. Here's a look at the complete "Interviewing the Vampires with Eric Bogosian," followed by a whole lot of what we've learned about the upcoming season of The Vampire Lestat so far and more:

Previously, TV Insider had a chance to speak with Reid, Anderson, and The Vampire Lestat showrunner Hannah Moscovitch, with Reid and Moscovitch having nothing but love and high praise for Reid's turn as Lestat the Rockstar. "He's wonderful. What do you mean? I mean, it's like there's something. I have to keep reminding myself to not just go up to Sam and gush all the time and be like, 'Well, dude…' I think I've said to you [to Reid] a few times, right? Like, it's so remarkable and special, and Sam works really hard, but there's something that's just very natural about it," Anderson shared about Reid's performances.

Moscovitch noted, "There's always a point where one of the directors, like anyone who's new who comes on, pulls me aside and is like, 'What the f**k about Sam and Jacob?' 'And I'm like, 'Yeah.'" Anderson added, He's doing an incredible job. And it's like everybody, everybody, around the set is like, "'He's the real deal.'" Here's a look at the conversation:

In fact, Reid's performance earned him a fanbase among Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat cast, the crew, and the creative team. "People clap like after multiple takes," Anderson shared. When Reid joked that maybe they shouldn't hype up expectations too much, Anderson doubled down on his praise of his co-star. "It's really special and I've not really seen anything like it. And people are involuntarily clapping at the end of takes like the live that and Sam [Reid], someone will be like, 'You don't need to do that. And I don't know you [to Reid] realize that like people are like [starts clapping] you know?" he added, noting that Reid was getting some great reactions from everyone on the set.

Checking in with Variety Studio during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), The Vampire Lestat team covered a ton of topics regarding what's to come, and we have some of those highlights to pass along. Reid and Jones did a great job talking up just how surprised fans would be at what they were getting during the panel, considering they've only been filming for about a month. From there, they address just how important support from the LGBTQ community has been, Jones teases "ancient vampire power" being unleashed during Season 3, Reid addresses if the Queen of the Damned will come into play, Bogosian shares what it's like shifting into vampire mode, Reid discusses what it was like giving into the music before seeing a script, and some of the season's musical influences.

Sam Reid on if Queen of the Damned will make an appearance in "Interview with the Vampire": "We do follow the major plot points in the book closely." #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/QwBIwQ0TL9 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Eric Bogosian on his "Interview with the Vampire transformation": "I've been waiting to be a vampire since the '70s." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/zFlnWyp2bS — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Sam Reid on diving into the music for "Interview with the Vampire" before ever reading the script: "It was deeply satisfying." #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/JGWOhls1ht — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Interview with the Vampire" creators on the inspiration behind the characters: "I ended up feeling most close with Iggy Pop." | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/VlSWFBiNYY — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Vampire Lestat: Lestat's Mom Makes Major Season 3 Impact

Checking in with EW, Jones, Reid, and Anderson discussed how Composer Daniel Hart has crafted some real "earworms" (including a song that sounds like it might have some Chappell Roan influence), how the music is used in a way that matters, and – in a wild change in topic – the impact that Lestat's mother, Gabrielle, will have on things (spoiler: think in terms of a asteroid).

Daniel Hart's Chappell Roan-Vibing Song and Other "Earworms": Reid – "[Composer] Daniel Hart did tell me a couple of months ago that he spent an entire week listening solely to Chappell Roan, and I think there's probably a song that feels quite like her. He's written earworms."

Season 3 Will Be Music-Heavy But Not Just "Dropped In": Jones – "What you didn't want is songs just dropped in. Quite often, we would build scenes and story arcs around songs that Daniel wrote and said, 'I think Lestat would have sang this' … He's on a rock tour, so songs will be sung. A lot of them are on-camera performed, and then a lot of them are tied to memories that we have, and sometimes we get super weird with them. And sometimes they're wallpaper, too, for storytelling."

Reid, Anderson, Jones on Gabrielle's (Lestat's Mother) Season 3 Impact: "It affects him greatly. She's definitely here," Reid teased about Lestat's mother, with Anderson adding, "If you know, you know." While storyline details were on lockdown, Jones said that viewers should expect Gabrielle to have a significant impact on the season. "She's coming in like an asteroid in season 3. She's about to destroy everything in her wake," he shared.

Interview with the Vampire: Sam Reid on Season 3

With filming currently underway, Reid offered some interesting insights heading into SDCC weekend regarding what viewers can expect from his Lestat, the rockstar, when the series returns. As we've learned, Lestat isn't going to let Louis (Anderson) and Daniel's (Bogosian) book be the final say on what went down, tackling a world tour to help get his side of things out. And while we're not sure if SDCC will be the place, Reid noted to EW that fans could be getting to sample Lestat's rock vocals sooner rather than later. "You'll probably be hearing some music," he shared. "I hope people are happy. You know that some people are never going to be happy, but all we can do is approach it with love and care, which we are. There's a lot of love and care being put into it." Here are some highlights from the profile piece:

Reid on Lestat, The Rockstar (and How He Wouldn't Be a Big Twisted Sister Fan: "A rock star is no more different than an actor on the 18th-century stage — it's just the same thing in different periods. You could just look at Twisted Sister and question, 'What is going on there?' But that's not a reference! So no one panic. We're not doing that — just thinking about rock star clowns, they're a good example [smiling]. I don't think Lestat would think much of Twisted Sister, which is unfortunate."

Reid on Working with Composer Daniel Hart for "Quite a Long" Time: "I've been with him, working with him on the songs first. It's been a really interesting way to approach a character, by coming in through the music to start with, before we had any scripts. Trying to work out the character's arcs through the songs has been an adventure in itself."

Reid on Lestat's Musical Influences: "Lestat is a bit of a mercurial character himself, and there's something very interesting about a character who would love to play a symphony as well as a David Bowie song. How he incorporates all of his influences and how he discovers his personal sound is part of the journey of the show."

Reid on Rock Music/Vampire Connection: "There's something inherently vampiric about rock music, and that's not really necessarily what is the flavor of the month at the moment in terms of what is desirable in music. And so there's something about harking back to sounds that might feel from different periods, but also trying to bring them back into the now and the contemporary, but also tie them into his own personal journey. Because I think at the end of the day, Lestat is a musician that writes from personal experience."

Also joining the cast for the 2026-premiering "The Vampire Lestat" are Jennifer Ehle (Lioness) as Gabriella, Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) is officially set as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) is set as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) is set as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) is set as TC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!