The Venture Bros. Finale Official Trailer Sees Hank Going Off The Grid

It's here! Yup, the official trailer for Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

It's not that we didn't appreciate getting an early look at the official poster and the Blu-Ray+Digitial packaging that we shared earlier, but getting the official trailer for Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart definitely takes priority. Set to hit near the end of July (more on those specific dates in a minute), the final chapter finds Hank growing off the grid – a move that will find Team Venture cutting through conspiracies, mysteries, and plenty of villainous familiar faces to find him – before the world as they know it is changed forever.

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at an extended preview of what's to come:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

