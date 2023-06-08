Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, preview, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, trailer, venture bros

The Venture Bros. Series Finale Poster, Blu-Ray Box Art Released

Check out the poster & Blu-ray box art for Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

We're creeping up on two months since we last had a major update on Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. But now, thanks to the fine folks over at Target who keep their website running, we're getting a look at the official poster art for the film as well as what the Blu-Ray+Digitial packaging will look like – with Target listing the street date for release at July 25, 2023.

And that is definitely in line with what artist/illustrator Patrick Léger shared on Twitter, thanking Publick and the rest of the Adult Swim crew for letting them help create the official poster:

It was a real honor to help create the poster for the new Venture Bros film with @jacksonpublick and the Adult Swim team. Looking forward to the release! pic.twitter.com/XWc0chtjfl — Patrick Léger (@frenchprinter) June 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart

We learned back in March that Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. series-ending long-form special/film was finished & being screened – and we were wondering how long we would have to wait until we knew more. Well, we got a pretty big response in April in the form of a sneak preview for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. Stemming from Titmouse Productions, Adult Swim & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the story picks up on where things left off with the Season 7 finale. In the clip you're about to see, Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) could be, so he leads a team to learn his whereabouts as Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch). With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit later this year, here's a look at an extended preview of what's to come:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

