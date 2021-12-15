The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)

Earlier this year, Adult Swim announced that Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. would be making their returns in "long-form specials" set to be released via Blu-ray/DVD, PVOD, and digital download before landing on HBO Max and Adult Swim. Flashing ahead to the end of October, series co-creator Jackson Publick (along with Doc Hammer) tweeted out a quick update in the form of a look at the front of the second draft of the script with the caption, "Things are happening." Well, it's pretty clear now that he wasn't kidding because cast member James Urbaniak (aka Dr. Thaddeus S. "Rusty" Venture) posted an update confirming that he's wrapped his final recording session as Dr. Venture. "In the booth skyping with [Jackson Publick] as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale)," Urbaniak tweeted. "What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been." In the thread, the actor joked, "As you can clearly see from the photo, [Jackson Publick] made me do 215 takes of a scream" and "The man is a Kubrickian taskmaster." Ummm… did anyone notice that he wrote, "series finale"? Did we know this? Hmmm…

The long-form special focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Now here's a look at Urbaniak" tweet (along with a look at the Skype session he was having with Publick and a half-peek at the script):

In the booth skyping with @jacksonpublick as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been. pic.twitter.com/gjHL6m9Lc2 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the tweet from Publick that was released towards the end of October, followed by a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force:

"Metalocalypse": From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" against a backdrop of a world that is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth's atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted descent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force": Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the film will serve as a continuation of the Adult Swim series as Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, crime fighters who never actually fight crime, move on to the next stage in their bizarre daily lives.