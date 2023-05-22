The Walking Dead: AMC Releases "Daryl Dixon" Spinoff BTS Teaser Expected to hit screens later this year, here's a behind-the-scenes teaser for AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

As "The Walking Dead" Universe continues to heat up with the return of AMC's Lennie James & Kim Dickens-starring Fear the Walking Dead for its final season run and the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City waiting in the wings to hit screens next month. And then, word came down on social media that the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: Summit (working title?) had wrapped filming. So how are things going over on Norman Reedus' side of the spinoff universe? Well, we got a brief look at the production of the series last week, and now AMC was kind enough to release the teaser on social media on Sunday night (during an intense episode of Fear TWD).

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes teaser that was released, followed by a look back at what we know so far:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?

Last month, series stunt professional Frederic Guerin took to social media to signal that work on a second season was already underway. Now, hold on for a second… we need to make sure that wasn't announced already. Nope, it wasn't. If that's the case, it would appear that the spinoff received a quiet renewal to allow for two six-episode seasons to run production-wise at the same time. With the final season of Fear the Walking Dead already underway and The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting in June, "The Year of 'The Walking Dead'" is just starting to heat up. Here's a look at the screencap of what Guerin posted to Instagram Stories, with Google Translate to blame in case we're getting a misread on what's posted:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

