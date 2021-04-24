The Walking Dead: Angela Kang Says Season 11 Starts "Big and Scope-y"

With AMC's The Walking Dead currently in production on its 11th and final season ahead of its August 22 premiere (the series will remain in production through March 2022), viewers are learning a bit more of what they can expect from a very reliable source- showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang. And from the sounds of things, the days of Season 10C episodes focused on deep dives into character psyches and smaller, intense moments are going to give way to some epic outings. "When we start [Season 11], we're rockin' and rollin.' We're back to being big and scope-y," Kang revealed recently to TVLine.

"There's going to be a feeling that things are just ripping along for the first block. Then, we're going for some different tonal things than we're used to on the show, which hopefully will be fun for the audience." And Kang means running the gamut of tonal from out-and-out horror and action to romance to even the occasional moment to smile every now and then. "I think it's just that mix," Kang explained. "As we meet more than one kind of new community, every story will have its own vibe. So some of them may go into types of genres that haven't been really explored on the show before." For Kang, it's about giving the viewers a chance to see that a series that's been running for 11 seasons still has a surprise or two up its sleeve. "My hope is that it will feel like we're still finding things that are new, even in the final season," she says."But also that we're just moving right along."

In a conversation with Insider from last month, Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."