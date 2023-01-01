The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira & Andrew Lincoln's Pre-Production Pose

Not long before the end of the year, we have two important updates to pass along regarding AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series. First, Gurira checked in with Deadline Hollywood's "20 Questions: On Deadline" podcast, where she confirmed that she was in NYC for some pre-production work on the project and that they were eyeing the end of 2023 for the series to hit screens. And then, the NJ Department of State's NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission listed "Summit" (the spinoff's reported working/production title) as filming from February to May at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in the NY/NJ area. Well, the two stories connected in a big way earlier today when Gurira posted images of herself with Lincoln and TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple to confirm 2023 as the release year and that pre-production was "in full swing."

Here's Gurira's Instagram post from earlier today offering some great news for TWD fans to kick off their new years:

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: