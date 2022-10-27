The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira on Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff

This has been a pretty good week when it comes to learning more about the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff series set to hit AMC beginning in 2023. We know that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City will be hitting screens in April 2023 and that the Norman Reedus-starring Daryl Dixon spinoff has started filming in France (with Reedus posting visual updates). Now, we're getting some perspective on the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff directly from Gurira, who was asked about it on the red carpet for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Sharing that they're in pre-production, Gurira says that it's been fun but also a lot of work. As for what viewers can expect, Gurira teases "an epic love story" taking place while there's " a very raging world all around them." Here's a look back at Gurira offering some intel on what TWD fans can expect from the upcoming spinoff:

What We Know So Far About The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne

One of the biggest surprises to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, it's important to note that despite how the series has been talked about, AMC is not billing the project as a limited, one-season series. Here's what we've learned so far:

Why a Series Was Better Than a Film Trilogy: "It became clear the best, most epic story we could tell would be a multi-episode, six-hour long, epic love story about these two rediscovering themselves, reconnecting and setting off to reclaim their family," explained AMC President Dan McDermott.

Greg Nicotero on Why Having Rick Grimes (& Andrew Lincoln) Back Was Essential: "I think it's critical because Rick Grimes really is 'The Walking Dead.' It was his story. We started the story with him. So it made me realize that 'The Walking Dead' evolved into a lot of different things. All of them very entertaining, and all of them very powerful and very emotional, but the Rick Grimes of it really stands on its own. And I'm really excited about where that's headed."

So That Must Mean Rick and/or Michonne Will Be in the Series Finale… Right? Showrunner & EP Angela Kang offered, "I can't answer that question, but I appreciate you asking." And TWD CCO Scott Gimple was more brutally honest, adding, "I'd never tell you that in a million years."