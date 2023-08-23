Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art: Hope Is A Universal Language

With the spinoff debuting on September 10th, new posters for AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon show Hope is a universal language.

Earlier today, we had a chance to hear from Norman Reedus regarding what fans can expect from AMC & AMC+'s upcoming TWD spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Now, we're being treated to two key art posters – one in English, one in French – focusing on Clémence Poésy's Isabelle and, signaling one of the series' core beliefs: "We believe humanity is enduring a test from which we will soon be delivered." And between the two posters, an even bigger message comes through – Hope lives on in every language.

Norman Reedus Discusses TWD Spinoff Series

Reedus had a chance to speak with EW (pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) about what makes the series so unique, his feelings on going from a large ensemble series to one where he's much more of the focus, and why he would prefer to let the spinoff series speak for itself – here are the highlights:

Reedus on Spinoff Having a Different Vibe: "I think with doing a show as long as 'The Walking Dead' for that many years, whether you know it or not, you fall into a rhythm of repeating things that work. I found myself saying some of the same lines over and over, and did all the other sorts of storylines that we had done before, maybe with another character or whatever. Now, we're not following anything."

Reedus Sees "Daryl Dixon" as "Making Art" & Not Just "Cranking It Out for Numbers": "I feel like we're not cranking it out for numbers on a Sunday night. We're making art, and there's moving dialogue. It's a different animal, and it's beautiful, it's touching, and it's sort of amazing to look at and listen to and watch and feel."

Reedus Appreciates Spinoff's "Personal" Aspects: "I was part of a giant machine that was awesome. With this, there's something really personal to me about what we're doing, and it just feels so right. We have all the elements of 'The Walking Dead' that people love. There are tears and screams, and it's full of all the things that the original show had — especially those early years of 'The Walking Dead' — but it's also unique and going to speak for itself."

Reedus On Spinoff Being Like… Coffee? "I hate to talk about it because I just can't do it justice. It's like a fine cappuccino, but I'm afraid that when I talk about it, it sounds like a 7-Eleven coffee."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Preview

With AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 10th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series so far – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

