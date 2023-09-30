Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E04 Clip: Hurt the Pigeons & We Riot

If anyone messes with Antoine's pigeons in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E04 "La Dame de Fer," we're going to have a serious problem.

With less than 24 hours to go until AMC & AMC+'s Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E04 "La Dame de Fer" hits our screens, we're not going to waste your time with a lot of build-up. Not when we have a sneak preview to pass along that does all of the talking for us. In the following clip, Antoine (Dominique Pinon) touches base with Daryl (Reedus) regarding Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) before Genet (Anne Charrier) & Codron's (Romain Levy) forces show up. While hiding, the two see the big bads taking away Antoine's pigeons – something Antoine can't let happen…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E04: "La Dame de Fer" Preview

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E04: "La Dame de Fer" (written by Shannon Goss), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) must negotiate with Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), the proprietor of the underground Demimonde club – the last vestige of art and expression in Paris. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today – followed by the official episode trailer and a look back at the previously-released preview images:

It's a race to save Laurent. Don't miss a new episode of #DarylDixon this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/XgchrCWed4 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AMC's TWD: DD Spinoff Series Preview

With the next new episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on October 1st, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series ahead of its debut – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

