The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E03 Preview; McBride Talks Spain

Along with our updated preview for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E03: "El Sacrificio," Melissa McBride discusses filming in Spain.

With production underway on the fourth and final season, our spotlight shifts to tonight's episode of AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. But before we get a look at our updated preview for S03E03: "El Sacrificio" (overview, image gallery, and more), McBride shared what she's been enjoying and appreciating about filming in Spain. "My favorite thing about shooting in Spain is being with this cast and crew every day. We're working every day, and the people that I have spent my time with are really wonderful people, so I think that's been my favorite thing. If you're going to get stuck with somebody on location, make sure they're awesome — and these really are awesome people. Plus, it's just so beautiful here," McBride shared about filming the final seasons in Spain.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 3: "El Sacrificio" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 3: "El Sacrificio" – Daryl (Norman Reedus) focuses on getting home while Carol gets more invested in Solaz (Melissa McBride). Written by Shannon Goss, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery that were released – followed by a look behind the scenes at the previous chapter with a new edition of "Episode Insider":

Would you take action or step away in the face of danger? Don't miss an all-new episode of #DarylDixon this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/lKL4YGJndn — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

