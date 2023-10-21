Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner: S02 Timeline, "Thinking" S03

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner David Zabel on if "The Book of Carol" starts with a time jump and a "rough idea" about Season 3.

With reports that a number of the second season's six episodes (Showrunner/EP David Zabel: "I think I can say that it's six episodes. We're still filming, but it's six episodes, as far as I know") having already filmed thanks to a tentative agreement secured by AMC Networks, it's safe to say that fans are already looking for as many details as they can scoop up regarding AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) & Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2: "The Book of Carol." For this go-around, Zabel offers some clarity on two key issues. First up, Zabel explains when things pick up during the second season from a timeline standpoint. Following that, the showrunner addresses whether the season is being approached as a series finale of sorts or if the creative team is looking to a third season – and more.

Fans Won't Have to Worry About a Time Jump: "I can say that we will pick up pretty much from where we leave it off. We are not doing any fancy time skipping thing, or anything like that, at the beginning. We won't cheat on that at all in terms of answering the questions that are being asked, in one way or another, at the end of the finale. We won't just drop anything. We won't skip a big part of the story."

Zabel Is Thinking About, Has "Rough Idea" for Season 3: "My thought process pretty much is that it's ongoing until someone tells me it's not. [Laughs] No, it's ongoing in the sense that we are filming season two. And I'm thinking about what season three could be. There's no official word on season three. It's just me thinking about it because that's my job is to be ready for the next thing. And it's logical and telling the story of season two that I have, just like in telling the story of season one, I was thinking about season two, I sort of have to think ahead. So that's… I kind of think season to season. I don't think in five seasons or seven seasons or anything like that. I thought I had a good idea for season one with a rough idea of what a season two would be. And now I have a good idea of season two, which is in the midst of filming, with a rough idea of what a season three might be."

Now, we have a chance to hear from Reedus & McBride discuss Carol's return, what went into keeping it a secret, and how McBride feels about returning to the TWD Universe – with McBride dropping an interesting tease about Carol "holding something back"? Maybe about who returned, what that means, and/or the condition of things back at home? Here's a look at the "Show Me More: 'Daryl Dixon'" featurette that aired Sunday night in its entirety (with Reedus & McBride at around the 40:00 mark) – followed by a look back at the Season 2 teaser and more:

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

